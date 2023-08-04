KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 292,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,527. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.