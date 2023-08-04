KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial started coverage on TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 14.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TriMas by 23.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 3.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $733,190.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

