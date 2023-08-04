Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kelt Exploration traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 270084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of C$139.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.373388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

