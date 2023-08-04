Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

About Kelt Exploration

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

