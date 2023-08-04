Karen Seaberg Sells 880 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $99,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,726.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,334 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $781,657.72.

On Monday, July 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,264 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $454,499.76.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64.

On Thursday, May 25th, Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.