Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of KNDI stock remained flat at $3.54 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $274.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KNDI
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kandi Technologies Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.