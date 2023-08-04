Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of KNDI stock remained flat at $3.54 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $274.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

