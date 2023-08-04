Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $126.52 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,973,726 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

