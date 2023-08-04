Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Down 0.5%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,282 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,302 ($16.72). Approximately 18,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 57,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($16.81).
JET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.86) to GBX 2,220 ($28.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,832 ($23.52) to GBX 1,491 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
