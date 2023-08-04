JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.83% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $153,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,393.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 551,074 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period.

JIRE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,329. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

