JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $159.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.62. 678,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.47. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 680,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 56.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 104,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

