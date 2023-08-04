Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 554,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,980. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $189.28. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $2,024,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 457.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 395,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

