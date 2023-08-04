Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
NYSE JLL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 554,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,980. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $189.28. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.