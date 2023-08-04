Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $147,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00.

EngageSmart Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $17.18 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 502,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

