Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $147,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00.

EngageSmart Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $17.18 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 502,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

