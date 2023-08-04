John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the previous session’s volume of 32,242 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $24.92.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.