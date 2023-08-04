John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the previous session’s volume of 32,242 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $24.92.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.