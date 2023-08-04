John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 1,169,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

MOS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 686,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,241. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

