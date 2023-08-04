John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.50% of C&F Financial worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

