John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.44. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

