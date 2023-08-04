John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 1,947,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,553. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

