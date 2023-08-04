John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
KMI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 1,947,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,553. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.