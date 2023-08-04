John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after acquiring an additional 309,305 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,919,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 302,306 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 375,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

