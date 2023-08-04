John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.08%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,991. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

