JMP Securities Trims Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Target Price to $18.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OWL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,163. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

