JMP Securities Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.72.

AMZN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

