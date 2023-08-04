J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.59. 49,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.