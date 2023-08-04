JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 476,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $69.14.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

