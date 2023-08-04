JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 476,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $69.14.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JinkoSolar
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.