JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 12,328,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,651,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.65. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 807,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.