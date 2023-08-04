JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.