Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $34.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,685. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

