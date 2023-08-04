Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.76. 2,777,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,067. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

