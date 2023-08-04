Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 20,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 124,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $529.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 731.63%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,167,799.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at $101,140,885.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 2,417,167 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

