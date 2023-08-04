James B. Evans Sells 1,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $41.59 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 66.97% and a net margin of 55.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78,751 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

