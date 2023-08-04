Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 181,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,551,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.34. 456,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.