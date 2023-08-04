Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. 671,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,592. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.