Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,926. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.