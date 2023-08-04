Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 512,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,087. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.