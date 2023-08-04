Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,658. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.98.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.