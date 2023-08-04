Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

MET stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 276,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,238. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

