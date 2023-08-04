Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

SYY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. 90,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 148.59% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.