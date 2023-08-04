Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

STZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,646. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -146.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

