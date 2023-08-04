Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 4,117 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 215,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,960. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.