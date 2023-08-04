Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.36. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $437.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 238.05% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

