Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 107,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,162. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

