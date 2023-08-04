iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 5.04% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,296,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,677,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,357 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.