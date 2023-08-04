iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,197,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,122,489 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.67.
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.
About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.