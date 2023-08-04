iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,197,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,122,489 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.