iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.91. 186,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,181. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

