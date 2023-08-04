iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 1,367,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,432. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

