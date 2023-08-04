iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Position Increased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF accounts for 9.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 4.53% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,055. The firm has a market cap of $639.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $89.07.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

