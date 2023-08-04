iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,254 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 2,314,322 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

