iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 230,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 145,774 shares.The stock last traded at $95.40 and had previously closed at $95.04.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.