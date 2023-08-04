iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Holdings Trimmed by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

