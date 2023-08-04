iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the average volume of 9,507 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. 3,784,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,604. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.