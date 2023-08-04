iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the average volume of 9,507 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
EMB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. 3,784,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,604. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
