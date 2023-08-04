iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

